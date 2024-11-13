Seahawks Activate OT Abraham Lucas, Place OT George Fant On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have activated RT Abraham Lucas from the PUP list.

In a corresponding move, Seattle placed OT George Fant on injured reserve.

Both players were actually designated to return a few weeks ago and Fant made it back to the field before getting hurt again. The hope for Seattle is that Lucas stabilizes the right tackle position.

Lucas, 25, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in six games for the Seahawks and made six starts at right tackle.

Fant, 32, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a contract this offseason.

In 2024, Fant has appeared in two games for the Seahawks and made two starts at right tackle.