Seahawks Activate S Jerrick Reed, Elevate Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Jerrick Reed II from injured reserve and elevated CBs Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks for their game against the Bills.

Reed, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Seahawks out of New Mexico back in 2023. He’s currently in the second year of a four-year, $4.01 million rookie contract.

Reed stands to make a base salary of $915,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Reed appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles.