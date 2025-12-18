Seahawks Activate WR Dareke Young Among Three Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have activated WR Dareke Young from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Seahawks have elevated RB Cam Akers and OT Amari Kight from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16 against the Rams.

Young, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks out of Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.76 million in May of that year and made the team’s 53-man roster. He’s making a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

In 2025, Young has appeared in six games for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 48 yards.