Seahawks Added Two To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Mike Reid and DT Wy’Kevious “Bubba” Thomas to the practice squad. 

Seattle’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Tyrone Broden
  2. C Federico Maranges (International)
  3. LB Patrick O’Connell
  4. LB Jamie Sheriff
  5. DT J.R. Singleton
  6. WR Ricky White III
  7. RB Jacardia Wright (Injured)
  8. WR Courtney Jackson
  9. LB Chris Paul
  10. DB Shemar Jean-Charles
  11. OT Amari Kight
  12. DB Shaquill Griffin
  13. OL Shane Lemieux (Injured)
  14. S Maxen Hook
  15. WR Tyler Scott
  16. RB Myles Gaskin
  17. TE Marshall Lang
  18. DT Bubba Thomas
  19. CB Mike Reid

Thomas, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama. He was let go during final roster cuts.

During his six-year college career, Thomas recorded 176 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass deflection in 66 career games. 

