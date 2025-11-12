Seahawks Added Two To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Mike Reid and DT Wy’Kevious “Bubba” Thomas to the practice squad.
Seattle’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Tyrone Broden
- C Federico Maranges (International)
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- DT J.R. Singleton
- WR Ricky White III
- RB Jacardia Wright (Injured)
- WR Courtney Jackson
- LB Chris Paul
- DB Shemar Jean-Charles
- OT Amari Kight
- DB Shaquill Griffin
- OL Shane Lemieux (Injured)
- S Maxen Hook
- WR Tyler Scott
- RB Myles Gaskin
- TE Marshall Lang
- DT Bubba Thomas
- CB Mike Reid
Thomas, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama. He was let go during final roster cuts.
During his six-year college career, Thomas recorded 176 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass deflection in 66 career games.
