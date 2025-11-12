Seahawks Added Two To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed CB Mike Reid and DT Wy’Kevious “Bubba” Thomas to the practice squad.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

Thomas, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama. He was let go during final roster cuts.

During his six-year college career, Thomas recorded 176 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass deflection in 66 career games.