Seahawks Announce Four Moves, Place WR Marquise Goodwin On IR

The Seahawks announced on Saturday that the team has placed WR Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve.

The team is also signing LB Vi Jones to the 53-man roster and elevating TE Tyler Mabry and WR Cade Johnson for Week 17.

Goodwin, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He spent four years in Buffalo before signing a two-year contract with the 49ers worth up to $8 million.

Goodwin was set to make just $1.45 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a three-year, $20.3 million extension with $10 million guaranteed. He was later traded to the Eagles.

Goodwin was then released by the 49ers after reverting back to their roster from the Eagles after the conditions of their 2020 trade weren’t met.

From there, Goodwin signed a one-year contract with the Bears last offseason. He became an unrestricted free agent in March and signed with the Seahawks in 2022.

In 2022, Goodwin appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and caught 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns.