Seahawks Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed OLB Tyreke Smith and CB Josh Jobe to their practice squad and cut OT Raiqwon O’Neal in a corresponding move.

The @Seahawks made three practice squad transactions this afternoon. https://t.co/xUyYVnFwVb — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 29, 2024

Jobe, 26, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2022. He wound up cracking Philadelphia’s active roster the past two seasons but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2023, Jobe appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 22 tackles, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

Smith, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976.

Smith was waived back in September of last year but was brought back on to their practice squad. He caught on with the Cardinals in December but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2023, Smith appeared in one game for the Seahawks and three games for the Cardinals, recording one tackle.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.