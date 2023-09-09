Seahawks Announce Three Transactions

The Seahawks announced three transactions on Saturday, including placing RB Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve.

The team is also calling up veteran CB Artie Burns and LB Jon Rhattigan from their practice squad for Week 1.

Burns, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.59 million rookie contract.

Pittsburgh elected to decline Burns’ fifth-year option for 2020 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Bears. Chicago re-signed him to another one-year deal for 2021.

From there, the Seahawks signed Burns to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Burns appeared in three games for the Seahawks. He did not record any statistics.