Seahawks Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed TE Marshall Lang to their practice squad and released OT Logan Brown in a corresponding move.

Lang, 24, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in May. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in October, but released him after a couple of days.

During his college career, Lang appeared in 51 games for Northwestern and recorded 48 receptions for 491 yards (10.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.