Seahawks Announced Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Thursday they have signed DT Mario Kendricks, an undrafted rookie, to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks cut DT Rodney Matthews who was just signed a few days ago and is also a rookie free agent.

Kendricks, 23, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Miami cut him loose during training camp.

During his five-year college career, Kendricks recorded 67 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three pass deflections in 35 career games.