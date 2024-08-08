Seahawks Announced Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Thursday they have signed DT Mario Kendricks, an undrafted rookie, to the roster.
Today’s @Seahawks transactions: https://t.co/jZa4X07uRk
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 8, 2024
In a corresponding move, the Seahawks cut DT Rodney Matthews who was just signed a few days ago and is also a rookie free agent.
Kendricks, 23, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Miami cut him loose during training camp.
During his five-year college career, Kendricks recorded 67 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three pass deflections in 35 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!