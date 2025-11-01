Seahawks CB Riq Woolen & LB Boye Mafe Drawing Trade Interest

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that teams have inquired about potential trades for Seahawks CB Riq Woolen and LB Boye Mafe.

Schefter says that Seattle hasn’t wanted to move either player before next week’s deadline. However, Schefter says it’s worth watching how aggressive teams will be in the coming days.

The Seahawks will need to address some key players in the near future including WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OT Charles Cross and CB Devon Witherspoon, which could lead to them moving some players.

Woolen, 26, converted from receiver to cornerback at UTSA. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth round with the No. 153 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.992 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $332,216 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Woolen has appeared in six games for the Seahawks and recorded 19 tackles and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Woolen and other players ahead of the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.