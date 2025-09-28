Seahawks CB Riq Woolen Viewed As Potential Trade Candidate

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks CB Riq Woolen is a potential trade candidate to monitor ahead of the midseason deadline this year.

Rapoport says other teams are keeping tabs on Woolen because he’s in the final year of his deal and has had some struggles in HC Mike Macdonald‘s system. He was benched at one point last year and it was a discussion after he struggled in Week 1 again this year.

The emergence of some other players in Seattle’s secondary like CBs Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick could also open the door for the team to feel comfortable trading Woolen, per Rapoport.

Woolen, 26, converted from receiver to cornerback at UTSA. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth round with the No. 153 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.992 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $332,216 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Woolen has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded 14 total tackles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Woolen and other players ahead of the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.