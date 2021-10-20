Seahawks Claim QB Jacob Eason Off Waivers From Colts

Mike Garafolo reports that the Seahawks have claimed QB Jacob Eason off of waivers from the Colts on Wednesday.

The Colts were reportedly prepared to re-sign Eason to their practice squad. However, Eason returns to Washington where he played college football.

Eason, 22, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract with the Colts that included a $732,264 signing bonus.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.