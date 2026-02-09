Seahawks Closing In On Internal Replacement For OC Klint Kubiak

Gregg Bell reports the Seahawks are closing in on hiring an internal replacement for OC Klint Kubiak.

With Kubiak set to become the Raiders HC, Seattle seems to be close to promoting from within to replace him. Some potential names to watch are QBs coach Andrew Janocko, pass game coordinator Jake Peetz and assistant OL coach Justin Outten.

Outten, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator. He left after just one year after HC Nathaniel Hackett was fired and the Titans hired him as a RB coach/run game coordinator.

He was hired by the Seahawks as a run game specialist/assistant OL coach when Klint Kubiak was hired as OC for the 2025 season.