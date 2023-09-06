Seahawks Create $6.6M Of Cap Space By Reworking Jamal Adams’ Deal

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks recently cleared $6.613 million by restructuring S Jamal Adams‘ contract.

The downside of this move is that it increases Adams’ 2024 cap figure to over $20 million, per Jason Fitzgerald.

Adams, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

In 2022, Adams appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.