Seahawks Currently Have No Plans To Trade Russell Wilson

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks currently have no plans to trade QB Russell Wilson.

However, things are much more up in the air for HC Pete Carroll coming off of his first losing season since 2011. Carroll just signed an extension last year that runs through the 2025 season

Garafolo and Rapoport say if Carroll and owner Jody Allen, who are scheduled for their normal end-of-season meeting this week, are not on the same page about the future of the team, a mutual parting could be in order.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Carroll, 70, was hired as the Seahawks’ head coach back in 2010. Since taking the job, Carroll has led the team to a record of 118-73-1 to go along with eight playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.