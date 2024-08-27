Seahawks Cut 35 Players, Get Down To 53

The Seattle Seahawks announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

The initial 53-man roster is locked. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ogsvYwWDCr — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 27, 2024

The following is a full list of Seattle’s transactions as they worked down to the 53-man limit:

Waived:

Terminated, Vested Veteran:

Waived, Injured:

TE Jack Westover

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform:

Lucas, 25, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in six games and started each time at tackle.