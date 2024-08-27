Seahawks Cut 35 Players, Get Down To 53

The Seattle Seahawks announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
The initial 53-man roster is locked. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ogsvYwWDCr
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 27, 2024
The following is a full list of Seattle’s transactions as they worked down to the 53-man limit:
Waived:
- LB Sundiata Anderson
- LB Michael Barrett
- DT Kyon Barrs
- CB Lance Boykin
- LB Nelson Ceaser
- T/G McClendon Curtis
- WR Dee Eskridge
- TE Michael Ezeike
- TE Devon Garrison
- LB Easton Gibbs
- T Garret Greenfield
- WR Hayden Hatten
- RB George Holani
- CB D.J. James
- CB Carlton Johnson
- DT Mario Kendricks
- DT DeVere Levelston
- RB Kobe Lewis
- TE Tyler Mabry
- G Ilm Manning
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- S Ty Okada
- T Raiqwon O’Neal
- T Max Pircher
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- RB Kairee Robinson
- WR Ty Scott
- LB Jamie Sheriff
- WR Cody White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
Terminated, Vested Veteran:
- S Marquise Blair
- CB Artie Burns
- LB Blake Lynch
- QB PJ Walker
Waived, Injured:
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform:
- T Abraham Lucas
- S Jerrick Reed II
- NT Cameron Young
Lucas, 25, was a four-year starter at Washington State and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021 and second-team All-Pac12 in 2020, 2019, and 2018. The Seahawks used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s in the third year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.
In 2023, Lucas appeared in six games and started each time at tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!