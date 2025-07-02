Seahawks Cut DB JT Woods

The Seattle Seahawks announced they officially waived DB JT Woods on Wednesday.
This is a corresponding move to signing veteran CB Shaquill Griffin.
Woods, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024 when the Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason.
Woods had brief stints on the Eagles and Bears’ practice squads last year. The Seahawks signed him to a futures deal in January.
In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.
