Seahawks Cut Four WRs, Sign Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced Friday that they’ve signed WRs Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis and waived WRs Matt Cole, Jake Herslow, John Mitchell and Demetris Robertson.

Cole, 25, went undrafted in 2020 out of McKendree and caught on with the Miami Dolphins. He was waived during final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad by Miami the following day.

From there, Cole had stints with the 49ers, Jets, Giants and Panthers before eventually catching on with the Seahawks.

In 2021, Cole appeared in one game for the Panthers but did not record a statistic.