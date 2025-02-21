Seahawks Cut Two Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced they waived CB Ryan Cooper and WR Cornell Powell on Friday.
Today’s @Seahawks roster moves: https://t.co/Po2hQYTUlg
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) February 21, 2025
Powell, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.
He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad and re-signed to a contract in February of last year. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts back in August and re-signed to the practice squad before being released in November.
The Seahawks signed him to a futures deal in January.
In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics.
