Seahawks Cut Two Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced they waived CB Ryan Cooper and WR Cornell Powell on Friday.

Powell, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year, $207,000 deal with the team.

He bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad and re-signed to a contract in February of last year. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts back in August and re-signed to the practice squad before being released in November.

The Seahawks signed him to a futures deal in January.

In 2022, Powell appeared in three games for the Chiefs but did not record any statistics.