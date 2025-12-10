Seahawks Designate Two To Return

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated OL Jalen Sundell and TE Eric Saubert to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Sundell, 26, wound up signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State following the 2024 draft.

He’s in the second year of a three-year, $2,830,000 contract that includes a base salary of $960,000 for 2025.

In 2025, Sundell has appeared in and started nine games at center for the Seahawks. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 27 center out of 38 qualifying players.