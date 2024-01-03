Seahawks Designating G Phil Haynes To Return

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated G Phil Haynes to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Haynes to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out the past five weeks with a toe injury.

Haynes, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Seahawks waived Haynes, eventually bringing him back to the active roster.

He returned on an original round tender as a restricted free agent for $2.54 million in 2022 and signed a one-year extension for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Haynes has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and made eight starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 61 guard out of 79 qualifying players.