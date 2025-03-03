Seahawks Don’t Seem Interested In Trading D.K. Metcalf

During NFL Combine week, rumors surfaced that the Seahawks and Packers had been in contact regarding a trade for WR D.K. Metcalf.

Seattle GM John Schneider was asked where they stand with Metcalf and said he doesn’t know how the rumors began.

“Where things stand? I’m not sure,” Schneider said with a laugh, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s on our team. He’s a big, strong, fast, physical receiver… I’m not sure where that comes from.”

Dugar adds Green Bay and Seattle have “had no such discussions” regarding a Metcalf trade and his understanding is “nothing substantial has come from any team inquiring about Metcalf.”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic echoed this thought and said “It doesn’t sound like the Seattle Seahawks would make wideout DK Metcalf available in a trade.”

Metcalf, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.