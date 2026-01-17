Seahawks Elevated RB Velus Jones Jr.

The Seahawks announced that they have elevated RB Velus Jones Jr. ahead of their game against the 49ers.

Jones, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee after transferring from USC. He was second-team All-PAC12 in 2019 and first-team All-SEC in 2021, both times as a kick returner.

He was in the third year of a four-year $5,405,926 rookie contract that included a $1,111,582 signing bonus. The Bears let him go in October, and he signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad shortly after.

From there, Jones caught on with the Panthers to finish out the season before joining the Saints in March. He was later cut loose and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster. New Orleans later released him, and he caught on with the Seahawks soon after.

In 2025, Jones appeared in eight games for the Saints and Seahawks and rushed four times for 32 yards.