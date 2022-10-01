Seahawks Elevating LB Cullen Gillaspia

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they are elevating LB Cullen Gillaspia for their Week 4 matchup.

.@Seahawks injury update: G Phil Haynes (ankle) has been added to the injury report as Questionable; Elevate one from practice squad. #GoHawks https://t.co/eExk8vYEru — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 1, 2022

Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by the Giants for the 2021 season. He plays both fullback and linebacker.

In 2021, Gillaspia appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 4 tackles.