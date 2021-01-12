Seahawks Extend GM John Schneider Through 2027 Draft

The Seahawks announced they have signed GM John Schneider to an extension that will run through the 2027 draft.

The @Seahawks extended the contract of Executive VP/General Manager John Schneider this morning. #GoHawks https://t.co/8F99JxBI4p — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 12, 2021

The longtime Seahawks GM had just a year left on his deal and had been connected to some other job openings around the league. But Seattle worked to lock him up and he should remain with the team for a very long time.

“I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks. “For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue.”

Schneider, 49, got his start in the league working as a scout for the Packers. He quickly worked his way up to higher executive positions and had stints with the Chiefs, Washington and then back to Green Bay. The Seahawks hired him as general manager in 2010.

During his time in Seattle, the Seahawks have a 111-63-1 record under Schneider. The team has qualified for the playoffs nine times in 11 years, appeared in two Super Bowls and won one in 2013.