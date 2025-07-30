Seahawks Extending GM John Schneider For Four More Years

According to Jay Glazer, the Seahawks have given GM John Schneider a four-year extension.

Glazer says this will put Schneider under contract with Seattle through the 2030 draft, as he had one more year remaining on his current deal.

There had been some quiet speculation that this could be an important year for Schneider’s job security given Seattle’s lack of playoff success in recent years and the big reshuffling the team underwent this offseason. A new deal would seemingly quell most of those concerns, however.

While Schneider has been the GM since 2010, former HC Pete Carroll had final personnel authority. That was turned over to Schneider last year following Carroll’s departure.

Schneider, 53, got his start in the league working as a scout for the Packers. He quickly worked his way up to higher executive positions and had stints with the Chiefs, Washington and then back to Green Bay. The Seahawks hired him as general manager in 2010.

In Schneider’s 15 years in Seattle, the Seahawks have compiled a 147-96-1 record with 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship. Seattle’s playoff record under Schneider is 10-9.