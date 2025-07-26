Seahawks Fear RB Kenny McIntosh Suffered Torn ACL

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh is believed to have a torn ACL after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s practice.

McIntosh will undergo further tests in the coming days to confirm the severity of the knee injury.

Indications were that McIntosh suffered a serious knee injury, so the team was likely bracing for disappointing news for the third-year running back.

McIntosh, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2023. He’s currently in the third of his four-year, $3.9 million contract.

In 2024, McIntosh appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 172 yards on 31 attempts (5.5 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.