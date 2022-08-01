Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Seahawks announced that HC Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19.

Carroll has mild symptoms and is isolating away from the team, participating virtually in the meantime.

Though the NFL does not have the same extensive virus protocols as the past two seasons, the team is still looking to prevent it from spreading around the locker room.

Tom Pelissero says players who test positive are still required to isolate for at least five days. Testing is no longer mandatory, however, and there’s no more COVID-19 list.

Carroll, 70, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and has been in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll has led the team to a record of 119-73-1 to go along with nine playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.