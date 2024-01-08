Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Says He Plans To Coach In 2024

In his weekly interview on ESPN Radio, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said he plans to return to the team and coach in 2024.

“I’m not worn out. I’m not tired. I’m not any of that stuff… [But] I need to do a better job,” Carroll said via Bob Condotta.

There had been some speculation coming into today that Carroll could retire, as he’s one of the oldest coaches in the NFL and is into his 70s at this point.

However, this seems to shut the door on that possibility.

Carroll, 72, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and has been in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll has led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.