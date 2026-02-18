Seahawks Hiring Thomas Hammock As RB Coach

Per Matt Zenitz, the Seahawks are hiring former Ravens RB coach Thomas Hammock in the same role.

Hammock, 44, was most recently the head coach at Northern Illinois from 2019 to 2025, where he became the first MAC head coach to ever defeat a top-5 opponent when the Huskies took down Notre Dame in 2024.

He played running back at Northern Illinois before becoming a grad assistant at Wisconsin in 2003. From there, he coached running backs at Northern Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin before making the leap to the NFL in 2014.

After spending four years with the Ravens, he headed back to coach Northern Illinois and will now return to the NFL with the Seahawks.

Hammock has a head-coaching record of 35-47, including a 2-1 record in bowl games. He was also named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2021.