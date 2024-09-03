Seahawks Host WR Kadarius Toney For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks hosted WR Kadarius Toney on a free agent visit.

Seattle has a pretty deep receiving corps already and plenty of options at return specialist, so this would be an interesting signing.

Still, Toney’s talent as a former first-round pick is going to get him a lot of looks, even after being cut by the Chiefs.

Toney, 25, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He just finished the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus.

The Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option in 2024, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Toney appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and caught 27 passes on 38 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown. He added 11 carries for 31 yards.