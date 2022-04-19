Seahawks Hosting DB Damontae Kazee For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are hosting free agent DB Damontae Kazee for a visit.

Kazee can play both safety and corner which would give Seattle some depth and flexibility in the secondary if he signed.

Kazee, 28, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas.

In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.