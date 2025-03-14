Seahawks Hosting G Teven Jenkins For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are hosting G Teven Jenkins for a visit on Monday.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Bengals are among the teams interested in Jenkins.

Back in January, Jenkins told reporters on Monday that it’s a “toss up” whether he’ll be back in Chicago next season.

Jenkins said his goal this year was to “leave no doubt” that he was deserving of an extension. However, he admitted that he didn’t live up to that.

Jenkins added that he can’t remember his last contract talks with the Bears. He had his agent reach out to the Bears to broach the possibility of a contract extension last April, but nothing obviously came from it.

Jenkins, 26, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Bears, making 14 starts for them across the offensive line.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available

2025 Free Agents list.