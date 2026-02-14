Seahawks Interviewing 49ers TE Coach Brian Fleury For OC

Adam Schefter reports that the Seahawks are interviewing 49ers TE coach Brian Fleury for their offensive coordinator position.

He is the first to interview in the wake of Klint Kubiak‘s departure for the head coaching job in Las Vegas.

Fleury was a former college quarterback at Maryland and Towson, went undrafted in 2003, and later returned to Maryland as a graduate assistant.

He broke into the NFL as a quality control coach for the Bills in 2013, then moved to Cleveland in 2014, becoming the OLB coach in 2015.

Fleury then went to Miami, where he worked as a research analyst and the director of football research for the Dolphins through 2018. He joined the 49ers staff in 2019 as a defensive quality control coach.

In San Francisco, Fleury has worked his way up to TE coach and run game coordinator, and was an offensive coordinator candidate for the Patriots in 2024.

We will have more on Fleury and the Seahawks search as it becomes available.