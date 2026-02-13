Seahawks Interviewing Cardinals Assistant Connor Senger For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are interviewing Cardinals pass game specialist Connor Senger for their offensive coordinator job.

The Bears also requested to interview Senger for their offensive coordinator vacancy. He has been a popular candidate for QB coach roles, drawing interview requests from the Eagles, Bills, and Packers.

Senger started his coaching career as a quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin–Oshkosh in 2017 and held the same role at Carroll University the following year. Wisconsin–Whitewater hired him as running backs coach in 2019.

From there, South Dakota State hired him as offensive quality control coordinator for the next two years. He held a Bill Bidwell Fellowship with the Cardinals in 2022 and was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2023.

Arizona promoted him to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and then to passing game coordinator in 2025.