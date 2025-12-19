Seahawks LB Derick Hall Suspended One Game For Unnecessary Roughness & Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The NFL has suspended Seahawks LB Derick Hall one game without pay for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct during Thursday Night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport.

Hall was penalized in Thursday’s game after stepping on the leg of Rams OL Kevin Dotson in the first quarter.

Hall, 24, was named First-team All-Sec in 2022 for the Tigers. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,115,576 rookie contract that includes a $3,629,510 signing bonus.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass defenses.