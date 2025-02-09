Seahawks Likely To Address Contract For QB Geno Smith

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are likely to address the contract for QB Geno Smith, who is entering the final year of his deal in 2025.

Smith is due just $25 million in the last year of a three-year, $75 million deal he signed following his breakout 2022 season. The deal was way below the top of the market even at the time and Smith was willing to make concessions since Seattle was the only team willing to give him a shot as a starter.

Since then, Smith has continued to be productive and has likely earned a raise of some kind. The Seahawks have been consistent in their public messaging that they want Smith back and see him as a quarterback they can have success with.

“I don’t understand the conversation,” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said, via Aaron Levine and Curtis Crabtree of Fox13 Seattle. “It’s pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He’s our quarterback. We love him. Can’t wait to go to work with him. We’ve had a lot of non-football conversations – to keep it legal – over the last month or so. And I know he’s really excited about Klint taking over. This guy, yeah, he’s a great player, man. And we can win a championship with Geno Smith. We really believe that and can’t wait to get back to work with him.”

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He just finished the second year of his deal where he made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Smith made 17 starts for the Seahawks and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 53 rushing attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.