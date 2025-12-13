Seahawks Made Several Roster Moves

The Seahawks announced several roster moves on Saturday, including activating TE Eric Saubert and C Jalen Sundell from injured reserve.

Jordan Schultz reports that the team is also re-signing Saubert to a one-year contract extension.

In other moves, Seattle is placing TE Elijah Arroyo on injured reserve and activating rookie DT Rylie Mills from the physically unable to perform list. As for their elevation, the team is bringing up RB Velus Jones for Week 15.

The Seahawks opened up two spots on the 53-man roster earlier in the week by waiving CB Shaquill Griffin and RB Cam Akers. Both players have been signed back to the practice squad, while RB Myles Gaskin and Jimmy Holiday were released in corresponding moves.

Saubert, 31, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders’ practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears’ active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars’ practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. From there, he signed two consecutive one-year deals with the Broncos.

Miami signed Saubert to a contract, but he landed on injured reserve during camp and was subsequently released. He then had a brief stint on the Cowboys, appearing in one game before being relegated to the practice squad, at which point he was signed from the unit by the Texans.

San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal and brought him back on another one-year contract. This past March, he signed on with the Seahawks.

In 2025, Saubert has appeared in seven games for the Seahawks and caught one pass for 12 yards in one start.