Seahawks Make Six Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced six roster moves on Monday, including cutting four players to get the roster to 85 ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The @Seahawks made a series of roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/FRpssMgDUL — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 15, 2022

The full list of cuts includes:

CB Josh Valentine-Turner DT Antonio Valentino G Eric Wilson WR Deontez Alexander

Seattle also placed WR Cody Thompson on injured reserve, ending his season unless he’s released with a settlement and signs with another team.

The Seahawks also announced UDFA OT Liam Ryan has passed his physical and been removed from the PUP list.

Thompson, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to Kansas City’s practice squad.

The Chiefs cut him in October and he had brief stints with the Seahawks and Bengals practice squads before returning to Seattle. He has since spent most of the past three seasons on Seattle’s practice squad, signing futures deals to return in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, Thompson appeared in five games for the Seahawks but did not record a statistic.