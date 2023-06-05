Seahawks Make Three Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks officially made three roster moves on Monday including waiving DT Forret Merrill and WR C.J. Johnson.

Seattle also signed DT Jacob Skyes to a contract.

Merrill, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arkansas State back in 2021. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Chargers.

Merrill was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of their roster over the next two years. The Seahawks signed him to a contract a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Merrill appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded four tackles and no sacks.