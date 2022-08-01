Seahawks Make Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed DT Antonio Valentino to the roster.

The @Seahawks signed one player to the active roster this morning. #GoHawks https://t.co/00VgSaAizm — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 1, 2022

Seatle also activated fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith from the PUP list.

Smith, 22, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.