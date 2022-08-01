Seahawks Make Two Roster Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Monday they have signed DT Antonio Valentino to the roster.
The @Seahawks signed one player to the active roster this morning. #GoHawks https://t.co/00VgSaAizm
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 1, 2022
Seatle also activated fifth-round OLB Tyreke Smith from the PUP list.
Smith, 22, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976.
During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!