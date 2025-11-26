Seahawks Making 10 Moves, Including Adding Quandre Diggs & Cam Akers

The Seattle Seahawks announced a ton of roster moves on Wednesday, including signing S Quandre Diggs to the practice squad and RB Cam Akers to the roster.

Seattle promoted CB Shaquill Griffin and LB Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad and placed LB Chazz Surratt on injured reserve while waiving CB Derion Kendrick.

The Seahawks also signed WR Jimmy Holiday and RB Myles Gaskin to the practice squad while releasing OT Logan Brown. Finally, they designated fifth-round DL Rylie Mills to return from injured reserve.

Akers, 26, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus when the Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers unfortunately tore his Achilles tendon for the second time in his career and was not re-signed after playing out his contract. He caught on with the Texans last July. From there, Houston traded Akers back to Minnesota in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers signed with the Saints this offseason in June but was let go during roster cuts. The Vikings then signed him to their active roster before recently cutting him loose.

In 2025, Akers has appeared in three game for the Vikings and rushed five times for 19 yards.

Diggs, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Seattle reworked Diggs’ contract, giving the defensive back more injury protection as well as adding a voidable year in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Seattle. Diggs was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 when the Seahawks released him during the offseason. He caught on with the Titans on a one-year deal last year before returning to Tennessee this past summer.

However, the Titans cut him at the start of November.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in nine games for the Titans, making four starts and recording 30 tackles and a pass defense.