Seahawks Making Four Moves

The Seattle Seahawks announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving RB Myles Gaskin.

The team also added OLB Ja’Markis Weston to the practice squad and cut WR Brenden Rice and C Doug Kramer.

Kramer, 27, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Illinois by the Bears. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Bears opted to waive him.

From there, the Cardinals claimed Kramer but he lasted just over a week in Arizona before being waived by the team. Kramer then joined the Bears again ahead of the 2023 season. He remained on the practice squad most of that season and re-signed a futures contract after the season.

Chicago signed Kramer again this offseason but waived him near the end of camp with an injury designation.

In 2024, Kramer appeared in 16 games for the Bears.

Gaskin, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster.

Gaskin returned to the Vikings’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team. He was on and off of their roster last year. He had a stint with the Ravens in August. He’s bounced on and off the Seahawks’ practice squad this season.

In 2024, Gaskin appeared in five games for the Vikings and carried the ball once for a three-yard loss and a reception for 11 yards.