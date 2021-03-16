Seahawks Making Hard Push To Keep CB Shaquill Griffin, Who Has Two Other Strong Offers

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are making a strong push to re-sign CB Shaquill Griffin.

However, Rapoport adds that Griffin has two other strong offers on the table that he’s considering and is expected to make a decision soon.

An earlier report indicated Seattle and Griffin were not in the same ballpark on contract figures, so the gap must have closed one way or another in the past 24 hours or so.

Griffin is the top cornerback available in free agency, and while he’s not expected to reset the market or anything, he should have a healthy deal from some team on the table soon.

The Vikings were linked to Griffin by Chad Graff yesterday but it’s unclear if they still have the budget to be in the running.

Seattle declined to place the franchise tag on him last week.

Griffin, 25, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of American University in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which includes a signing bonus of $758,620.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and recorded 63 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass defenses.

We have him listed in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.