Seahawks Move LB Jon Rhattigan To Reserve/PUP, Sign RB Ronnie Rivers

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed UDFA RB Ronnie Rivers to the roster on Wednesday.

He takes the spot of LB Jon Rhattigan, who was moved to the reserve PUP list. He no longer counts against the active roster and must miss the first four games of the regular season before he’s eligible to return.

Rivers, 23, was a three-year starter at Fresno State. He was an Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2021. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his college career at Fresno State, Rivers rushed for 3,417 yards on 672 carries (5.1 YPC) to go along with 150 receptions for 1,417 yards receiving and 51 total touchdowns over the course of 53 games.

Rhattigan, 23, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Rhattigan appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

During his college career, Rhattigan recorded 84 tackles, one and a half sacks, and two interceptions.