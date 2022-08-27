Seahawks Name QB Geno Smith Starter For Week 1

After a long competition with QB Drew Lock, the Seattle Seahawks announced that they have named QB Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 against former QB Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Smith, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. Seattle then eventually re-signed him to a new deal.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.