Seahawks Officially Cut 33 Players

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Traded

T Michael Jerrell (To Atlanta)

Terminated, Vested Veteran

Waived

WR Tyrone Broden CB Keydrain Calligan DT Anthony Campbell LB Seth Coleman T Luke Felix-Fualalo DE Jalan Gaines LB D’Eryk Jackson T Amari Kight TE Marshall Lang G Sataoa Laumea C Federico Maranges RB Damien Martinez LB Patrick O’Connell NT Brandon Pili S Jerrick Reed II LB Josh Ross LB Jamie Sheriff DT J.R. Singleton LB Tyreke Smith NT Bubba Thomas LB Alphonzo Tuputala RB Anthony Tyus III WR Ricky White III CB Damarion Williams RB Jacardia Wright

Terminated, Vested Veteran, Injury Settlement

CB Tyler Hall

Waived, Injured

WR John Rhys Plumlee FB Wesley Steiner

Waived, Injury Settlement

CB Isas Waxter

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

DT Johnathan Hankins DE Rylie Mills

Reserve/Injured

WR Steven Sims

Reserve/Injured – Designated for Return

G Christian Haynes

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

In 2024, Valdes-Scantling appeared in six games for the Bills and eight games for the Saints, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards (21.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.