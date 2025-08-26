Seahawks Officially Cut 33 Players

Nate Bouda
The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve officially cut their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday. 

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Traded 

  1. T Michael Jerrell (To Atlanta)

Terminated, Vested Veteran

  1. DT Quinton Bohanna
  2. CB Shemar Jean-Charles
  3. LS Zach Triner
  4. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Waived

  1. WR Tyrone Broden
  2. CB Keydrain Calligan
  3. DT Anthony Campbell
  4. LB Seth Coleman
  5. T Luke Felix-Fualalo
  6. DE Jalan Gaines
  7. LB D’Eryk Jackson
  8. T Amari Kight
  9. TE Marshall Lang
  10. G Sataoa Laumea
  11. C Federico Maranges
  12. RB Damien Martinez
  13. LB Patrick O’Connell
  14. NT Brandon Pili
  15. S Jerrick Reed II
  16. LB Josh Ross
  17. LB Jamie Sheriff
  18. DT J.R. Singleton
  19. LB Tyreke Smith
  20. NT Bubba Thomas
  21. LB Alphonzo Tuputala
  22. RB Anthony Tyus III
  23. WR Ricky White III
  24. CB Damarion Williams
  25. RB Jacardia Wright

Terminated, Vested Veteran, Injury Settlement

  1. CB Tyler Hall

Waived, Injured

  1. WR John Rhys Plumlee
  2. FB Wesley Steiner

Waived, Injury Settlement

  1. CB Isas Waxter

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

  1. DT Johnathan Hankins
  2. DE Rylie Mills

Reserve/Injured

  1. WR Steven Sims

Reserve/Injured – Designated for Return

  1. G Christian Haynes

 

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. 

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason. 

In 2024, Valdes-Scantling appeared in six games for the Bills and eight games for the Saints, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards (21.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.

