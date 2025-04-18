Seahawks Open To Trading QB Sam Howell

Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson of ESPN are reporting that the Seahawks are open to trading backup QB Sam Howell.

According to the report, the Seahawks have received trade inquiries from interested teams in Howell.

The Seahawks just re-signed QB Drew Lock to backup Sam Darnold, who was added in free agency.

Seattle has Jaren Hall on their roster at quarterback, so it’s possible that Howell will be moved leading up to or during the draft.

If the Seahawks end up holding on to Howell, GM John Schneider recently said that they’re prepared to have Howell and Lock compete for the backup job.

Howell, 24, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season at North Carolina but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

The Commanders traded Howell to the Seahawks last year.

Howell is in the final year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2024, Howell appeared in two games for the Seahawks and completed 35.7 percent of his passes to go along with no touchdowns and one interception.

We’ll have more regarding Howell as the news is available.