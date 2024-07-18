Seahawks Place 12 Players On Injured Lists

The Seattle Seahawks officially placed 12 players on injured lists on Thursday to start training camp.
The full list includes:
- Seahawks placed OT Abraham Lucas, LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson, CB Lance Boykin, S Jerrick Reed II, LB Drake Thomas, and DT Cameron Young on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
- Seahawks placed G Anthony Bradford, LB Easton Gibbs, CB D.J. James, CB Nehemiah Pritchett, and WR Dee Williams on the active/Non-Football Injury list.
Lucas, 25, was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State. He’s entering the third year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.
He’s set to make base salaries of $1,195,152 and $1,440,228 over the final two years of his deal.
In 2023, Lucas appeared in six games and started each time at right tackle.
