Seahawks Place 12 Players On Injured Lists

The Seattle Seahawks officially placed 12 players on injured lists on Thursday to start training camp.

The full list includes:

Lucas, 25, was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State. He’s entering the third year of a four-year $5,391,678 contract that includes a $1,101,220 signing bonus.

He’s set to make base salaries of $1,195,152 and $1,440,228 over the final two years of his deal.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in six games and started each time at right tackle.