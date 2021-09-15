Seahawks Place C Ethan Pocic On IR, Promote LB Jon Rhattigan, Sign Three To PS

The Seahawks announced they have placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve and promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster.

Seattle also signed three players to the practice squad, including WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Wedington

Pocic, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.40 million contract and made a base salary of $1.06 million for the 2020 season.

Pocic was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he re-signed with Seattle on a one-year deal.

In 2020, Pocic appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks, making 14 starts for them at center.

Rhattigan, 22, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of the Army.

During his college career, Rhattigan recorded 84 tackles, one and a half sacks, and two interceptions.